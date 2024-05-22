MVP To Receive Stem Cell Therapy And Hints At More Matches

Even though MVP hasn’t worked a match since 2022, he is still active in the wrestling world.

MVP spent the majority of his current WWE career as a manager. He worked alongside Bobby Lashley during his first WWE Title reign in the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the formation of The Hurt Business with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

The group eventually broke up after Vince McMahon decided to split the group despite their protests. MVP later became Omos’ manager on WWE television.

Omos is still working on house shows and has beaten Akira Tozawa on several occasions since January. His last television appearance was on the go-home edition of SmackDown for WrestleMania, where he competed in an Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. MVP’s most recent match was on a Raw episode from July 18th, when he and Omos were defeated by The Street Profits via DQ.

McMahon recently announced on Instagram that he will travel to Mexico for stem cell therapy in two weeks. He also stated that he planned to work a few more matches before hanging up his boots.