MVP Turns On Bobby Lashley During WWE RAW

During the April 4th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley and MVP cut a promo about Lashley’s victory at Wrestlemania 38 against Omos. Omos came to the ring and wanted a rematch since he felt Lashley’s win was a fluke. MVP then attacked Lashley from behind. MVP, who was seemingly angry that Lashley didn’t need him at Wrestlemania, slapped Lashley and then Omos hit the tree slam on Lashley. The segment ended with MVP raising the hand of Omos.
