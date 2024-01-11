Name For Bobby Lashley And The Street Profits’ Faction Revealed

WWE has chosen a faction name following months of Bobby Lashley appearing on television with The Street Profits.

When the Street Profits were paired with Lashley in a new SmackDown faction, they turned heel. They recently started a program with AOP and Killer Kross.

There had been discussions within WWE about Odyssey Jones joining the group, but nothing has happened since then. Jones hasn’t appeared on television since being promoted to the main roster during the Draft earlier this year.

WrestleVotes announced today that the group’s planned name is “The Pride.” While WWE had planned to reveal the name on last week’s SmackDown, it was scrapped for an unknown reason. Also, the group’s direction may be changing.

They stated, “There were plans in place to name the Bobby Lashley / Street Profits faction on last weeks SmackDown, which got axed at the last second for unknown reasons. I’m told those plans are still tentative as the direction of the trio could be shifting. The planned name for the group is “The Pride”.