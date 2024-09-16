Natalya On Being Nervous Prior To Her WWE RAW In-Ring Return

WWE legend Natalya appeared on Growing Up Von Erichs to talk about a number of topics, including getting nervous prior to her match on RAW.

Natalya said, “Even last [week] before I went out through the curtain, I just had this little moment in my head where I was like ‘I’m nervous. I’m so nervous.’ People get surprised like ‘You still get nervous about doing this?’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, because I care so much.’”

On how she calmed down before the match:

“I think especially as a woman in the industry, it’s easy to put so much pressure on yourself, but I was also like ‘Nattie, you have to remember what brought you to the dance.’ And I try to surround myself with a really good group of people that lift me up.”

You can check out Natalya’s comments in the video below.