Natalya On Triple H And Nick Khan Supporting Her Creative Evolution

WWE legend Natalya recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her plans to make more indie appearances and the creation of her “Nattie Neidhart” persona, which differs from her WWE character.

Natalya said, “Natalya is an 18-year veteran. Masha had me mistaken for Natalya, and I think that’s where she f***ed up.”

She continued, “What Masha doesn’t realize is that … this is Nattie’s first year. … This is my first six months in this game as Nattie, doing this stuff outside of WWE that I’ve never done before. I think Triple H and Nick, they respect the building blocks of creativity.”

Natalya added, “WWE is a global juggernaut but [Paul Levesque] understands that for me to create this new character and to bring her to life, I have to build her first.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.