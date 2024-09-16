Natalya vs. Zoey Stark Added To WWE Raw On 9/16, Updated Card

The lineup for the September 16 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.
WWE has announced Natalya vs. Zoey Stark in singles action for 9/16 after Nattie returned on last week’s show in Calgary on 9/9 and helped Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega defeat the Pure Fusion Collective of Stark, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville.
Also scheduled for the 9/16 Raw show in Portland, OR.:
* CM Punk’s return
* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed
* The New Day vs. The Judgment Day (World Tag-Team Titles)
Can @NatbyNature teach @ZoeyStarkWWE a lesson in respect or will it be a triumphant night for Pure Fusion Collective? pic.twitter.com/algSTzG9sr
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2024
You sure you want this match tomorrow night on #WWERaw, @DomMysterio35? 😬 pic.twitter.com/5bV8CbnzBI
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2024
Can @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi become the new WORLD … TAG … TEAM … CHAMPIONS tomorrow night on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/tWnspOkq0Q
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2024
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw
CM PUNK is back! What will the Best in the World have to say about Hell in a Cell at #WWEBadBlood?
📍 PORTLAND, OR
🎟️ https://t.co/Oq1KcGxAxV pic.twitter.com/flQEpNBLY7
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2024