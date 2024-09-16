Natalya vs. Zoey Stark Added To WWE Raw On 9/16, Updated Card

By
Matt Boone
-

The lineup for the September 16 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

WWE has announced Natalya vs. Zoey Stark in singles action for 9/16 after Nattie returned on last week’s show in Calgary on 9/9 and helped Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega defeat the Pure Fusion Collective of Stark, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville.

Also scheduled for the 9/16 Raw show in Portland, OR.:

* CM Punk’s return
* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed
* The New Day vs. The Judgment Day (World Tag-Team Titles)

