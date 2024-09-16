Natalya vs. Zoey Stark Added To WWE Raw On 9/16, Updated Card

The lineup for the September 16 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

WWE has announced Natalya vs. Zoey Stark in singles action for 9/16 after Nattie returned on last week’s show in Calgary on 9/9 and helped Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega defeat the Pure Fusion Collective of Stark, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville.

Also scheduled for the 9/16 Raw show in Portland, OR.:

* CM Punk’s return

* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* The New Day vs. The Judgment Day (World Tag-Team Titles)

Can @NatbyNature teach @ZoeyStarkWWE a lesson in respect or will it be a triumphant night for Pure Fusion Collective? pic.twitter.com/algSTzG9sr — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2024