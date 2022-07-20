New AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Segment Revealed for Tonight’s Show

On tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, new AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will celebrate their significant title win.

On today’s show, Swerve In Our Glory will be honoured for winning the championship, according to AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

On last week’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode, Lee and Strickland won the straps by defeating Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and The Young Bucks in a Triple Threat.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA:

– Championship Celebration for new AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Athena, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander

– Brody King vs. Darby Allin

– Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds

– ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

– Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage

Here is Khan’s full tweet: