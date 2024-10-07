New Film About Kurt Angle Is Being Produced

Kurt Angle has an exciting project in the works: a new film about him receiving a gold medal in wrestling at the 1996 Olympics despite a broken neck.

Angle wrote about his Olympic achievements in his autobiography, and a Peacock documentary about them was released earlier this year. Angle transitioned from amateur to professional wrestling and had a Hall of Fame career.

Angle was defeated by Baron Corbin in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35, which took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Angle has publicly stated that he wanted John Cena to be his retirement opponent, but Vince McMahon insisted on Corbin that year due to their storyline.

Angle said during an appearance on WFAN with Danielle McCartan that he is working on a film on his journey to gold medal. He made it clear that this isn’t about his professional wrestling career. While the cast has yet to be announced, the directors are Ian and Eshom Nelms.

He described it as having a Rocky feel with elements of ‘The Fighter’ and ‘Iron Claw’.The former WWE champion will participate at GCW’s Dream On event on November 23.