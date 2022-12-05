New “Inside Knowledge” on What Allegedly Occurred Between CM Punk and The Elite

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s AEW contract could be bought out following his backstage altercation with The Elite.

Former WCW star Konnan provided new “inside knowledge” (as stated in the Spotify description) about what happened between CM Punk and The Elite during his podcast.

“So this all started because (Hangman) Page felt that Punk got Cabana fired. Punk denied it. I already told you my conversation with Cabana, so I believe Cabana. Tony denied it, but a lot of the boys were bitter that he did that. That’s what started everything between them.”

“Then I guess Page went to something in Chicago or some Comic Con. You know they’re all like comic nerds and sh*t. They asked him, ‘Who does he (Page) go to advice for?’ He said that he doesn’t really listen to a lot of people. Now Punk hasn’t been in the business for seven years, so he doesn’t know like Page and The Young Bucks. He doesn’t know about them. I was told that he came back and he was giving everybody advice, but there were some people that were like, ‘I think Punk doesn’t know that we’re stars and made it on our own’, and some people weren’t listening to him and that rubbed him the wrong way.”

“The day that they did that thing on TV, Tony had no clue what he was going to say, and once he started talking, Tony didn’t know what to do. He was like most of us, like, what the f*ck is going on? So he got ambushed.”

“I didn’t know this until today, but remember when Jericho went to the table (at the media scrum). He was supposed to show up with The Young Bucks. He whispered into Tony’s ear what just happened much like the guy who told George Bush 911 was going down, and like Bush, Tony did nothing. They commended Chris, who obviously is a shark in the fu**ing dressing room and knows his way around, he’s learned from the best, for his professionalism and not adding to the fire. From what I understand, The Young Bucks never saw the interview. Somebody told them about it. When they told them about it, they went running to the dressing room with these cops. (Konnan was asked if they were cops or the AEW security and Konnan said whichever one and he wasn’t sure as he didn’t ask). They busted in there and Punk thought he was going to get attacked so he punched one of The Young Bucks. When he punched one of The Young Bucks, obviously his brother got involved and his (Punk’s) trainer, Ace Steel, got on his (The Young Bucks’) brother and then Omega cross-faced him. When he cross-faced him, this guy bit him. I guess there was a fu**ing dog in there, Punk’s dog. He was in there and Omega was trying to pick up the dog. He’s seeing his friend getting beat up. They initially were only going to come in and say, ‘Hey, what the f*ck’, but Punk thought they were going to get attacked, so he defended himself.”

“That’s the story, and the rumor is he’s signing with WWE. That would be massive. If he has a year left, well, they’ll wait a year I guess. One thing is he doesn’t have to wrestle. He’s a legend now. He just shows up. What he did is legendary. Very few guys have done what he did. That’s like sh*t I did in Mexico. He’s a legend.”

