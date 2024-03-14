New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT

TNA Wrestling announced that new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) will be in action on this week’s episode of their weekly television program on AXS TV.

Previously announced for the show: X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defending his title against Chris Sabin and Nic Nemeth teaming up with Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) to battle Steve Maclin and The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) in 6-Man Tag Team action.

It was also announced that Frankie Kazarian will face Ace Austin in a singles match, Joe Hendry will take on AJ Francis in a one-on-one match and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander will address the TNA fans.