New Match Confirmed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (6/7/2023)

A new match has been confirmed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode, as the promotion looks to load up the show as it faces tough television competition by taking on the NBA Finals.

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor) was announced today, with Bryan Danielson on commentary.

Danielson will face CHAOS’ Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 later this month, as PWMania.com previously reported.

Moxley, Castagnoli, and Shota Umino challenged Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships at NJPW Dominion on Sunday, but fell short of dethroning the champions.

The following is the updated schedule for Dynamite from the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO:

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

Jay White vs. Ricky Starks [Juice Robinson & FTR banned from ringside]

MJF promo

JungleHook (Jack Perry & Hook) vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico in a Texas Tornado match

Tony Khan to announce the main event of the June 17 episode of AEW Collision

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)