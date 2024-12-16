New Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a new match to the lineup for tonight’s episode of Raw as the build toward the premiere on Netflix continues to heat up.

Previously announced matches include WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker facing Ludwig Kaiser and a World Tag Team Championship bout featuring The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defending against The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar). Additionally, a segment with Kofi Kingston is scheduled, along with appearances from CM Punk and Seth Rollins to further their escalating storyline.

The newly confirmed match will see Kayden Carter, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark compete in a triple threat as part of the ongoing WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament. WWE confirmed the addition earlier today on its official website.

Fans attending the live taping are also in for a treat, as WWE will tape next week’s episode of Raw immediately following tonight’s show. Stay tuned for more updates on what’s shaping up to be an action-packed night.