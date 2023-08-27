It was previously reported that this coming Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT will see The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) take on The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) in a Steel Cage match, where if The Creed Brothers win, they will be reinstated to the WWE NXT brand.

Blair Davenport faces Gigi Dolin, Kiana James and Roxanne Perez in a #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match, where the winner will earn a future title shot at WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. The start of the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament, where the winner will be the new #1 Contender to WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, is also confirmed for the show.

WWE announced that Tuesday’s episode of NXT will also see Dijak face Eddy Thorpe in singles action. Dijak and Eddy Thorpe have been feuding for the past few weeks, with Dijak getting a win over Thorpe in Singles action on the August 1st episode of WWE NXT.

You can check out WWE’s announcement below: