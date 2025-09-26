New Match, Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE returns to “The Sunshine State” tonight, and some updates have surfaced regarding the lineup for the show.

The post-WrestlePalooza episode of WWE SmackDown goes down this evening at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix from the Kia Center in Orlando, FL.

Added to the lineup is an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who looks ahead to his WWE Crown Jewel showdown against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, as well as the latest WWE United States Championship Open Challenge from Sami Zayn.

Previously announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown at 8/7c on USA Network from the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. is Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, with WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in attendance to see who she will face at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, as well as Giulia & Kiana James vs. Michin & B-Fab in women’s tag-team action.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.