Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (1/2/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be the first show of 2026, airing on the USA Network.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, and will also be available for international viewing on Netflix.

In an exciting 8-Woman Tag Team Match, Alexa Bliss, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, and the duo RHIYO (consisting of “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY) will face off against “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax, “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors (comprising “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane).

Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will compete in a non-title match against Michin. If Michin wins, she will earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship.

