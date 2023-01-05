New Matches Revealed for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

AEW has revealed new matches that will take place on next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the legendary Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Here is the current advertised line-up:

* The Elite vs. Death Triangle Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW Trios Championship

* Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter

* Jon Moxley vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jungle Boy & FTW Champion HOOK vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

