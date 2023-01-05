Possible Spoiler Regarding Saraya’s Mystery Partner for AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and there has been speculation that she could be Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles.

For several weeks after the announcement, AEW downplayed the tag match.

According to sources, Saraya’s partner in AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles next week against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will be Mercedes Varnado, DAZN.com’s Steven Muehlhausen reports. Due to the fact that she was still under contract with WWE until the beginning of 2023, they were unable to make an announcement or drop any major hints about her future.

Muehlhausen said, “Sources: Mercedes Varnado will be Saraya’s partner next week in AEW Dynamite in LA against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Couldn’t announce or make a major hint due to her being still under contract to WWE until the beginning of 2023.”