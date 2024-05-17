AEW Talent Out Of Action Due To Concussion Issues

AEW has a large roster of contracted talent that are featured on Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and ROH programming.

The promotion has been praised for having one of the most packed rosters in the history of the industry, but it has also been criticized for failing to use some of its stars. One wrestler hasn’t been utilized in a while due to an injury and a lack of bookings.

Charlotte Renegade is well known for her tag team work with Robyn of The Renegades. QT Marshall trained them at the Nightmare Factory.

Prior to joining AEW, they were Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling Women’s Tag Team Champions. They also worked for the NWA until December 2023, when they were the previous Women’s Tag Team Champions. Robyn made her AEW debut in May 2021 during a Dark: Elevation taping, while Charlette joined in June. They spent months working on multiple Dark tapings at Universal Studios.

Charlette has not worked a match since December 23rd, when she and Taya Valkyrie defeated Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost, and Trish Adora in a trios match on ROH TV. Since then, Robyn has worked as a solo star.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said that Charlette has been dealing with concussions, which have kept her out of action. Although she is still striving to be cleared, there is no schedule for her in-ring return.