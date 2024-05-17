Released AEW Star Returns To The Company At TV Tapings

A well-known AEW wrestler has returned to the ring after missing time due to injury. The return occurred at the AEW tapings in Portland on Thursday night, where Collision, Rampage, and ROH television episodes were being taped.

Anthony Henry, who was sidelined with a jaw injury in March had officially made his return to the company.

Henry’s injury occurred while he was working at a Deadlock Pro Wrestling match in which Bryan Keith retained the DPW National Championship. In April, he was one of the names released by AEW, but fans rallied around him.

AEW President Tony Khan stated that he had changed his decision to release Henry and would bring him back once he was medically cleared. Henry underwent surgery to mend his broken jaw.

At the ROH tapings, Henry teamed up with WorkHorsemen tag team partner JD Drake to defeat Spanish Announce Project’s Angelico and Serpentico in his return match. Here are the ROH spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

Zak Knight defeated Sebastian Wolfe.

Marina Shafir defeated Amira.

The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeated Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico). Post-match, Cole Karter and Griff Garrison attacked SAP, but they were run off.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Viva Van.

The Infantry defeated Nick Comorato & Jacoby Watts.

Red Velvet defeated Kel.

Top Flight & Action Andretti & Lee Johnson defeated Tony Nese & Griff Garrison & Cole Karter & Ari Daivari.