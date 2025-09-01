New Matches & Segments Added To Today’s Live WWE Raw In Paris

The lineup for today’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media today to announce Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane, as well as The New Day & Grayson Waller vs. The War Raiders & Penta for today’s live show from Paris, France.

Previously announced for the 9/1 Raw is Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Adam Pearce also confirmed today’s Raw will feature an update on the WWE Women’s World Championship situation, as well as Roman Reigns following the brutal attack he endured at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Clash In Paris.

Join us here today for live WWE Raw results.