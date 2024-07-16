New Segment Announced For Friday’s WWE SmackDown In Omaha, NE.

“The American Nightmare” is coming to the weekly WWE on FOX show this Friday night.

On Monday evening, WWE announced a new segment involving WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes for their upcoming episode of SmackDown this Friday, July 19.

“How will Cody Rhodes respond to The Bloodline’s brutality,” read the announcement from WWE, which was the same quote used in the promotional trailer airing on television commercials to promote the 7/19 show in Omaha, NE.

Featured below is the current advertised lineup for this week’s blue brand program:

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

* Logan Paul to appear

* Cody Rhodes responds to The Bloodline

Join us here Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.