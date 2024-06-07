New Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Lineup

Cody Rhodes will be in the house tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE Universal Champion has been announced for the show.

“Buckle up,” the announcement read. “After being betrayed by AJ Styles last week, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is looking for a fight with The Phenomenal One TONIGHT on SmackDown!”

Also scheduled for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX program is Angel vs. Apollo Crews, Solo Sikoa anoints Tonga Loa into The Bloodline, Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell, as well as Grayson Waller vs. Johnny Gargano.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Louisville, KY.