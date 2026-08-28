Friday, August 28, 2026
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New TNA X-Division Champion To Be Crowned At Bound For Glory

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA Bound For Glory
TNA Bound For Glory

TNA Wrestling’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella, announced in a recent video on Twitter (X) that the match to crown the new X-Division Champion will occur at the 2026 Bound For Glory pay-per-view (PPV) event. This match will feature six competitors, although the participants have not yet been determined.

The X-Division title is currently vacant after Leon Slater invoked Option C at TNA Lockdown, trading his title for a World Championship match against Nic Nemeth. Slater previously won the title back from Cedric Alexander at TNA Lockdown, and his upcoming match with Nemeth for the World Title will also take place at Bound For Glory.

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, October 11th, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, and it will air live on PPV and TNA+.

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