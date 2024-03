New Upcoming AEW Events Revealed

All Elite Wrestling has revealed new locations for upcoming events.

They travel to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 24th for Dynamite benign, and then return three days later on April 27th for Collision. AEW will hold a Dynamite show on May 15th at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, followed by Dynamite on May 22nd at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Tickets for all of the shows go on sale this week. Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 13 – TD Garden in Boston, MA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 16 – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: March 20 – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 27 – Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 30 – Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Collision: Wednesday, April 3 – DCU Center in Worcester, MA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, April 10 – Charleston, WV at the Charleston Coliseum

AEW Collision/Battle of the Belts: Saturday, April 13 – Truist Arena in Highland, Kentucky

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, April 17 – Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN

AEW Collision: Saturday, April 20 – Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, April 24 – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida

AEW Dynamite/Collision: Wednesday, April 27 – Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 1 – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 8 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, May 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 17 – Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 22 – Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 10 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, CA