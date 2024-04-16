New World Tag Team Championship Belts Unveiled During This Week’s WWE RAW

Paul “Triple H” Levesque came to the ring to make an announcement alongside RAW General Manager Adam Pearce on this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The RAW Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) were introduced to the ring.

Triple H praised Awesome Truth and described it as a new era. New World Tag Team Championship belts were then unveiled.

Truth believed Triple H performed a magic act by making new titles appear. Truth thought Triple H was Tommaso Ciampa.

