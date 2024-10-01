New WWE NXT Logo Revealed

The first episode of WWE NXT on the CW Network airs tonight from Chicago, Illinois, and features a stacked card.

The show features NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia in the opener, as well as NXT Champion Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams, with CM Punk serving as the special guest referee. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will also make an appearance, as will Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz in a street fight, Miz TV with Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo, and Fatal Attraction vs. Jaida Parker and Lola Vice.

As previously reported, NXT will undergo changes. Shawn Michaels, the head of NXT creative, told Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown that WWE NXT will have more surprises in store.

A new silver and black logo will debut at tonight’s show. It’s described as being more rectangular than the previous logo. The current NXT logo has been in use since 2022, when it replaced the multicolored logo of NXT 2.0.