New WWE NXT Tournament Match Confirmed For Tonight, Updated Line-Up

The WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational will continue on tonight’s NXT episode.

Butch vs. Axiom is the only Group A tournament match for tonight. Butch will be playing in his second match, having won his first Group A match last week against Charlie Dempsey.

Last Tuesday, Butch defeated Dempsey to earn 2 points for his pinfall win in the eight-man Round Robin tournament. Joe Coffey defeated Nathan Frazer to earn 2 points for his pinfall win in last week’s Group B opener.

Tyler Bate is the only remaining Group A wrestler, and he will face Dabba-Kato in a non-tournament match tonight. Akira Tozawa and Duke Hudson are the other wrestlers in Group B. Last Friday’s NXT Level Up episode featured a match between Tozawa and Hudson, with Hudson earning 2 points.

All matches in the Invitational will be limited to 12 minutes. A pinfall or submission win earns participants 2 points, while a draw finish earns them 1 point each. On the September 26 NXT episode, which is the No Mercy go-home show, the Group A winner (wrestler with the most points) will face the Group B winner (wrestler with the most points). The winner of that match will be the new #1 contender to NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, with the Cup match taking place on Saturday, September 30 at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in Bakersfield, CA.

WWE has released the following schedule for tonight:

* NXT Global Heritage Invitational continues with Butch vs. Axiom in a Group A match

* Los Lotharios return after re-packaging

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah

* Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate

* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in a No DQ match

* Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as the special referee, to determine the new #1 contender to Mysterio’s title

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Kiana James