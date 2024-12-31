New WWE Programs Added To Netflix Ahead Of RAW’s Streaming Debut

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix on January 6th, the streaming giant has expanded its slate of WWE programming.

As of today, Netflix has introduced several WWE-related sections to its platform, including WWE Raw is Netflix, WWE Raw Vault, and The Best of Raw 2024. These additions come after WWE recently filed a trademark for Raw Vault, signaling the company’s intention to create a curated library of historic Raw moments.

Both WWE Raw is Netflix and The Best of Raw 2024 are scheduled to launch on January 1, providing fans with fresh content ahead of the live debut of Raw. However, there is no release date yet for the Raw Vault section. Speculation suggests that the Raw tape library will be removed from Peacock in January, but it remains unclear if Netflix will host the full archive or gradually add content, similar to WWE’s approach with its Vault channel on YouTube.

Netflix is set to become the exclusive home for Raw in key markets, including the United States, UK, Canada, Latin America, and other territories. The streaming platform is also promoting the live debuts of NXT and SmackDown, alongside an international archive of WWE content as the WWE Network winds down globally.

This move solidifies Netflix as a major player in the WWE content ecosystem, delivering both historic and live programming to fans around the world.