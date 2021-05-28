New WWE RAW Announcer Jimmy Smith’s Tweet About Wrestling Resurfaces and Goes Viral

As PWMania.com previously reported, former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith will be replacing Adnan Virk as the lead announcer on WWE RAW starting next week.

Shortly after the news broke, a tweet from Smith in 2019 resurfaced and went viral. Smith stated in the tweet that he hadn’t watched wrestling since he was in grade school. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Smith became a fan once he was brought in by WWE for a tryout. One former WWE star told Meltzer that Smith “probably hasn’t been yelled at like a child by an old man since grade school ether.”

Here were some of the responses to the tweet:

