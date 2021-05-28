New WWE RAW Announcer Jimmy Smith’s Tweet About Wrestling Resurfaces and Goes Viral

As PWMania.com previously reported, former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith will be replacing Adnan Virk as the lead announcer on WWE RAW starting next week.

Shortly after the news broke, a tweet from Smith in 2019 resurfaced and went viral. Smith stated in the tweet that he hadn’t watched wrestling since he was in grade school. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Smith became a fan once he was brought in by WWE for a tryout. One former WWE star told Meltzer that Smith “probably hasn’t been yelled at like a child by an old man since grade school ether.”

Here were some of the responses to the tweet:

New WWE RAW announcer Jimmy Smith hasn’t watched wrestling since grade school https://t.co/bgmOqwPm8N — Rufus #FreePalestine (@rufusprow) May 26, 2021

I had no idea of this tweet before the announcement. Certainly doesn’t sound like the type of guy that will exude the genuine passion for the gig, the sport and the story telling that needs to be expressed. Sounds like a guy who simply took a higher paying gig just BECAUSE https://t.co/Pd1r1TKqby — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) May 27, 2021

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/oXpPv5mFez — Stephen Gavin (@GavinRamblesOn) May 26, 2021

Imagine saying this not even two years ago, and then finding out you’re going to be the lead commentator on Monday night raw? Good thing I really don’t watch that program anymore. Even the people who are on it don’t give a shit about Wrestling https://t.co/J68JQgLiTU — Jon Draper (@iamjondraper) May 27, 2021

This is your next RAW play-by-play commentor. Time to catch up buddy. https://t.co/xJcrg6y6dr — Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) May 26, 2021