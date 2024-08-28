New WWE Raw Commentary Team To Debut Next Week (9/2/2024)

The new voices of WWE Monday Night Raw will debut next week.

Following the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event on Saturday, August 31, the post-PLE episode of WWE Raw on September 2 will feature the debut of the new weekly commentary duo.

WWE confirmed today to the Sports Business Journal that Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett will begin their role as the new play-by-play announcer and color-commentator for the weekly three-hour show on 9/2.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves will start as the new commentary duo for WWE SmackDown on the USA Network starting on September 13.