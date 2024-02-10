New WWE Tag Team Set For The SmackDown Roster

A new tag team is set to join the WWE SmackDown roster.

Following this week’s show, WWE shared a video on their social media accounts of Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis forming a team. The team stated that they are putting the rest of the roster on notice, specifically Pretty Deadly, The Judgment Day, and The OC. Adonis suggested the name “Rags and Riches” for their team.

WWE creative hasn’t had much to say about Adonis and Alexander since their respective factions split up. Alexander was previously with The Hurt Business and is a former tag team champion. Adonis was previously on Hit Row. After Top Dolla was released, the group split up, with B-Fab joining Bobby Lashley’s stable.

Alexander and Adonis entered the NXT system and are thought to be Triple H members. Alexander was signed several years ago after impressive performances in the Cruiserweight Classic, and fans chanted for Triple H to give him a contract.