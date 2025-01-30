New WWE Talent Signings Receive High Praise From Management

WWE has kicked off the new year with two major signings, adding exciting talent to its roster.

The newest additions are Penta and Jordynne Grace. Penta has already made his WWE debut, appearing earlier this month on the Raw on Netflix premiere episode, where he secured a victory over Chad Gable in a singles match.

Grace, meanwhile, officially signed with WWE this week after wrapping up her commitments with TNA. She is expected to be in town for this Saturday’s Royal Rumble, fueling speculation that she may make her WWE debut in the women’s Rumble match.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed Grace’s signing during Wednesday’s Town Hall Meeting. He expressed the company’s “high hopes” for her and the impact she will bring to WWE.

WWE also spotlighted Penta with a sizzle reel showcasing his appearances on Raw. While he has wrestled in the U.S. before, WWE reportedly sees him as a standout performer with significant potential. The company also highlighted his strong social media engagement as a factor in his push.