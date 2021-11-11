News On Finn Balor Following Reports of An Injury In The United Kingdom

Finn Balor was pulled from the WWE live event in Nottingham, England. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, was Balor was held off the show “as a precautionary decision in order to rest what is believed to be a minor issue.”

Balor did end up returning to action at the event in Manchester, England which was the final night of the United Kingdom tour. Balor teamed up with Cesaro to defeat WALTER and Sheamus. The belief is that Balor’s injury wasn’t serious although he did wrestle in a tag team match instead of a singles match. The nature of the injury has not been disclosed.

At the show in Leeds, England, Balor and WALTER teased a confrontation: