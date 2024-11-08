News On Talents Signed To The New WWE ID Program

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has officially launched its “WWE ID” program. This program will involve several pro wrestling schools and give talents a path to eventually join the company.

The company revealed the first three Indie talents signed to their “WWE ID” program and those talents are Zayda Steel from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), “Cold Brew” Cappuccino Jones from This is Wrestling and Bryce Donovan from Wrestling Open.

More talents signed to the new “WWE ID” program will be revealed this Sunday at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling event in Texas.