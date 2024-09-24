News On The Cryptic “PFR” Video Featured On This Week’s WWE RAW

A brief cryptic video was shown during this week’s WWE RAW episode. The video featured a burning ring of fire on the screen, which rotated slowly before revealing the letters P, F, and R.

While some fans believe the video is teasing Rey Fenix and Penta’s rumored debuts, it is more likely that it is teasing the return of The Viking Raiders tag team.

Twitter/X users pointed out that PFR is written as “WAR” in the Elder Futhark language, the oldest form of the Runic alphabet. The Viking Raiders were formerly known as the War Raiders.

Erik has been out of action for nearly a year following neck fusion surgery. Ivar has also been sidelined following his appearances in NXT earlier this year.