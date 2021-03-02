News Regarding Two WWE NXT Stars Being Injured

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the report about Kacy Catanzaro being injured and how it is apparently not as serious as WWE made it out to be on television:

“So Kacy Catanzaro, even though they said she has a broken leg – it’s not like she’s 100%, but she’s fine. So I have no idea why they said she had a broken leg on television.

“Kacy Catanzaro is relatively okay, but I guess she’s gonna be kept out. I don’t know how long they’re gonna keep her out of action because her ‘broken leg’ may heal in three weeks knowing WWE.”

Meltzer also commented on Wes Lee of MSK being injured:

“Wes Lee did have a broken hand. He got it in the tag team match with the Grizzled Young Veterans on the TakeOver show on one of his dives. That’s why there’s no tag team title match with Lorcan and Burch against MSK. That was originally scheduled for Wednesday’s show. The injury angle that they did on TV last week was to cover up for a real injury.” (quotes courtesy of WrestleTalk.com and WrestlingNews.co)