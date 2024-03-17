Next Wednesday’s Live AEW Rampage To Feature Women’s Tag-Team Street Fight

The first match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

As noted, AEW Rampage will air live next Wednesday night, instead of being taped on Wednesday night and airing at 10/9c on Friday night as usual.

Announced as the first official match for the live episode of AEW Rampage that will follow AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night, March 20, is Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale in a Women’s Tag-Team Street Fight.

Make sure to join us here next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage results coverage.