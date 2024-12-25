Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW In Houston Close To A Sellout

According to WrestleTix, next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, is close to a sellout. RAW has sold 13,591 tickets for a total of 13,855 tickets, and approximately 264 tickets are still available.

The report also mentioned that more rows could be opened in the upper deck areas if necessary since only the first four rows were initially made available for ticket sales. There are also said to be not too many seats left in the upper decks behind the stage.

This will mark the final episode of RAW on USA Network before the show moves to Netflix on January 6, 2025. Monday Night RAW’s debut on Netflix will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.