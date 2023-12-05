Next Week’s WWE RAW Will Face Tougher Competition Than Usual

WWE is hoping to build on the momentum generated by Survivor Series and the return of Randy Orton and CM Punk.

Last week’s RAW episode drew an average of 1.884 million viewers and a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demo on the USA Network, up from 1.459 million viewers and a 0.49 rating the week before. It had the highest key demo rating since the Raw following WrestleMania 39. It featured Punk’s first promo since his return.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes addressing Shinsuke Nakamura, DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vince & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match, and more headline tonight’s Raw.

Front Office Sports reported today that on Monday, December 11, ESPN will broadcast two NFL Monday Night Football games simultaneously for the first time, with Titans vs. Dolphins and Packers vs. Giants airing on ESPN and ESPN2.

This will give RAW more competition than usual, as the NFL is a ratings monster that consumes a large portion of RAW’s ratings each week. With two games, it will take more time than usual.