Roxanne Perez Sets Her Sights On WrestleMania Main Event, Grand Slam Status

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez recently joined Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast for an emotional and goal-driven interview, touching on her recent title win, a personal milestone at Evolution 2, and what she hopes to accomplish before her WWE career is done.

Perez, who stepped in for the injured Liv Morgan to team with Raquel Rodriguez, captured the Women’s Tag Team Titles and has since embraced her role in the spotlight:

“Obviously I was sad for Liv. You know, injuries are always the worst,” Perez shared. “But I knew that I could be the perfect person to step in for her and step in for the Judgment Day and make sure that they keep all the gold in the clubhouse.”

The reigning champion also opened up about a deeply personal “full circle” moment during Evolution 2, WWE’s all-women’s premium live event.

“I remember watching the first Evolution with [my mom] and sitting there and telling her, ‘one day I’m going to be a part of that,’” she recalled. “Fly forward a few years later, I’m backstage with my mom, and we’re watching the main event together with all the women surrounding us. It was just a really cool moment.”

A product of Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Perez has risen through the ranks from teen prodigy to confident main roster competitor:

“Being in the ring with all those women—Alexa, the Kabuki Warriors, Charlotte—it’s… I had the sense of like, ‘no, yeah, I belong here.’”

As for what comes next?

“When it’s all said and done, I want to be a Grand Slam champion, and I want to main event WrestleMania.”

Perez is set to appear on this Monday’s WWE Raw from her hometown of Houston, Texas. At SummerSlam, she and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against the formidable duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage leading into SummerSlam.