Nia Jax Discusses Possibly Being The First Female Member Of The Bloodline

2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Nia Jax recently appeared on an episode of the Battleground podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including possibly being the first female member of The Bloodline.

Jax said, “Obviously, it’s always a thing because right now, I am the female Samoan [member of the] Bloodline in the business right now. Then we have Tamina, and then we have married-in Naomi. So there is that option, but I also feel as though like the men, they’re doing such a great job, and they’re doing their own thing, and I feel as though they want us to have our own thing. They want us to go in our direction and thrive in what we can do. I’ve said it before, even though we’re not in it on-screen, behind the scenes the boys are constantly supporting us. They’re constantly having our backs. If they’re not there in person, they’re texting me, watching my matches and giving me critiques and helping me out. So if ever down the line they need some women to get in there and kick some butt, I’m more than happy to. But I’m a fan. I’m just sitting back and watching them and being constantly surprised myself because I know how much family we do have, and it’s only the tip of the iceberg of what’s been coming to the shows lately. We have the new addition of Jacob [Fatu] and he’s just an incredible talent, but we have so much more family, so who knows what’s gonna happen?”

On being part of the Anoa’i family:

“It’s pretty incredible because our men have been representing for decades, going all the back to High Chief Peter Maivia, coming from super humble beginnings, but our women really haven’t had the opportunity to showcase what we can do. Being one of the women that, as of right now, I feel as though I’m in a really good trajectory in the women’s division, showcasing to our culture what us Samoan women can do. It’s been pretty incredible and a really cool badge of armor that I like to carry, knowing that some of our younger family members and just all of the women in our culture, being like, ‘Look what we can do.’ It’s been pretty cool, and yes, if you looked at that family tree, it click definitely go on forever [laughs], and we are blessed, we are blessed with the charisma and the athleticism in our family, so everybody should watch out.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)