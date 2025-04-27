Nia Jax Opens Up About Awkward Experiences With Dating Apps

During an appearance on The Nikki and Brie Show, WWE star Nia Jax shared some candid thoughts about her experiences with dating apps and what she looks for in a partner.

Jax revealed that she initially considered trying a dating app after encouragement from some of her WWE peers:

“You know what, there was a time when all the girls were getting into it—like Becky and Charlotte, they were all on Raya [a dating app]—and I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I’ll try it.’ Then I got waitlisted back when they were super exclusive, and I was like, ‘Okay, well, that’s a sign.’”

She went on to describe her uncomfortable experiences with online dating:

“Genuine connections are something I prefer. I tried a dating app a couple of times, and one person didn’t even believe it was me. It was just awkward—totally awkward. I even had a friend try to do it for me just to make it less weird, and she was like, ‘This is awkward,’ and felt uncomfortable doing it.”

When it comes to the type of man she’s attracted to, Jax didn’t hold back:

“Let’s just be honest. Guys nowadays, for me, I like a man who knows how to build things and use their hands. It’s hard when a guy is like, ‘I’m going to get some bro-tox and new veneers.’ I’m like, ‘No, that does nothing for me.’ You’re not turning me on. The shop shuts down.”

