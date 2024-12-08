Nia Jax Responds To Speculation Over Jade Cargill Attack On SmackDown

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill was brutally attacked and taken out several weeks ago on SmackDown and since then there have been a number of theories on who really attacked Cargill. Last Friday night’s SmackDown saw Byron Saxton speak to Bianca Belair and Naomi, asking them who they think took out Cargill. Naomi then listed a bunch of names, with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax being one of them.

Jax took to her official Twitter (X) account to respond to a fan comment on the segment about who attacked Cargill and said she was not the one responsible for the attack. Jax also suggested Cargill took herself out and went on another tropical vacation.

Jax wrote, “Pssshhh 🙄 I didn’t touch her. She probably took herself out, off on another tropical vacation somewhere”

You can check out Jax’s post below.