Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) Reveals Why He Asked Vince McMahon To Be Released From WWE

Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) explained on the Eyes Up Here with Francine podcast why he asked Vince McMahon to be released.

“I got to a point where I really told myself, I go, ‘I only have a certain window, no matter how I am with injuries, you have a certain window to where you can still be a top, somewhat of a game-changer, at a different company, at a different show, at an independent.’”

“I go, ‘Vince, thanks for everything,’ 20-page email. This is the greatest job in the world, and then I aired out some dirty laundry about how I was mad just in the last couple of paragraphs, but the rest was very, very positive.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

Nemeth also said the following:

“Pat Patterson was a big fan of mine, and he was more of a consultant, so some months he is there every TV, sometimes he’s talking to Vince all the time, and some months he’s gone for a few weeks. He was a little bit older and enjoying his life. Sometimes, there is nobody there, and if nobody has your back, it’s tricky already because I’m not a legacy, I don’t have any inside information or nobody is looking out for you. Also, I got to a point where the top of the top, other than Vince, pulled me aside and said, ‘Pat pushes for you so much because he says such great things and sees such great things in you, that we’re actively ribbing him by having you lose every week.’ He laughed when he said it. I go, ‘That’s funny, but that’s my career where I already lose 80% of the time, now I’m losing 95% of the time. Come on.’ They thought it was a cool thing to tell me.”

