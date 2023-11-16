Nick Aldis Believes “There Is A Way” For CM Punk To Wrestle In WWE Again

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis discussed CM Punk’s potential return to WWE in an interview with BBC Norfolk’s Rob Butler.

He said, “He’s built & cultivated a huge fanbase, he sells a ton of merchandise, he moves numbers, he sells tickets, he puts butts in seats… call me old fashioned but that trumps everything else.

There is a way for him to compete in WWE & I think that if it can be done & I think there is a way it can be really good business for everybody & I will wait with bated breath like everyone else to see if it happens, but if it does I’ll be excited to be involved with it.”

Aldis responded to the interview clip via Twitter/X with the following message: ”I’m disappointed that this answer is edited out of context, considering it’s the BBC. For the record, I have no dog in the fight, and that situation is above my paygrade. Be better journalists.”