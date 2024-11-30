Nick Aldis On Mickie James Possibly Returning To The WWE

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including his wife, Mickie James, possibly returning to the company.

Aldis said, “No comment. [laughs] Look, I can’t say too much. … It was very much a sort of like, ‘Hey, we’d love to see you again. We’d love to do more.’”

On a possible Hall of Fame induction for James:

“I don’t think that there’s any question that she’s going in. As far as when, I don’t think there needs to be any rush, but at the same time, any time that it would happen would be the right time, at this point.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.