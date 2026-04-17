Nick Khan Says Rhea Ripley Could Be WWE’s Biggest Star

WWE President Nick Khan believes Rhea Ripley has the potential to become the company’s defining star for years to come.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast ahead of WrestleMania 42, Khan was asked to project who could be WWE’s biggest name by 2033. He immediately pointed to Ripley, highlighting her age, experience, and current standing within the company.

“I think there’s a shot for a couple people, I think. Keep in mind Rhea is in her late 20s, Rhea Ripley. She’s amazing. She has a chance. She’s already up there,” Khan said.

Khan also identified several other names he believes could rise to the top, starting with Logan Paul.

“I’m high on Logan Paul. He’s good, dude. And by the way, he puts in the work,” Khan said.

When discussing Bron Breakker, Khan emphasized the importance of patience in his development.

“I’m high on Bron. We cannot rush it, though. Gotta sort of let him develop at his own pace. And he’s an excellent athlete who obviously grew up in the wrestling business, but let it develop at its own pace, which we’re all on the same page about,” Khan said.

Khan also pointed to Oba Femi as a clear future star, while offering detailed praise for Trick Williams, particularly highlighting his natural authenticity and understanding of media.

“Oba is an obvious one. I’m high on Trick. I like the fact that he’s an SEC athlete. I like the fact that he sort of inherently understands media. I like the fact, I always look for people whose inner voice matches their outer voice. I look for that in wrestlers. I look for it in political people. You know, if your inner voice matches your outer voice, you have a shot. Trick Williams is Trick Williams. So I like that,” Khan said.

Ripley is set for a major title opportunity at WrestleMania 42, where she will challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship on Night Two, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

On the same night, Trick Williams will challenge Sami Zayn for the United States Championship, further highlighting WWE’s investment in its next generation of stars.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 coverage and WWE updates.