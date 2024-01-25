Nick Khan: “There Would Be No WWE Without Vince McMahon And Kevin Dunn”

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE President Nick Khan discussed WWE RAW’s move to Netflix in January 2025. Khan stated the following about WWE’s journey as a brand:

“There would be no WWE without Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn. Both, in my opinion, the greatest of all time in terms of what they did and what they contributed to build what is now a massive enterprise. In terms of the transaction and moving it forward, Vince is a controlling shareholder, he decided it was time to transact, he allowed me to sit side by side with him in the process to hear all of the different pitches. It was a robust market place. Endeavor had the best proposal, we felt, for our shareholders, and here we are with the Netflix deal being announced, with Dwayne Johnson being added to our Board of Directors, we feel like it’s a great start what we feel should be a beautiful next chapter at WWE.”



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)