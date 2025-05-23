Nikki Bella Addresses Divorce Rumors, Clarifies Settlement And Co-Parenting Terms

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, now going by her real name Nikki Garcia, is speaking out in detail for the first time about the finalized terms of her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev, including the widely circulated reports surrounding child support, settlement payments, and online speculation about the circumstances.

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show on SiriusXM, Nikki addressed the media headlines — sparked by a report from TMZ.com — confirming that she will pay Artem $3,500 per month in child support for their son, Matteo, and a one-time $200,000 settlement.

“Yes, I had to give him $200,000,” Nikki confirmed. “That’s what happens when you’re the breadwinner. But I’m proud. That was my hard-earned money, and I built that empire.”

Nikki emphasized that the payment had nothing to do with blame or wrongdoing in the relationship, nor was it tied to any prior domestic incident reports involving the couple.

“The divorce has nothing to do with the incident. Divorce is divorce,” she clarified. “It’s just a contract you signed during marriage. That’s what settlements are.”

She further revealed that the judge overseeing their private mediation acknowledged the rarity of a female earner being in this position — and praised Nikki for her success.

“The judge told me, ‘You should be proud. You built something someone wants a piece of. It’s a hard lesson, but be proud,’” she recalled. “I broke my neck for that money.”

On Child Support and Parenting Matteo

Nikki passionately defended her role as a mother and the importance of ensuring Matteo has equal quality of life in both households.

“I work my ass off because I want to give my son the world. I want him to have the best tools for education, the best health care, and a life full of activities like dance, t-ball, and swim class.”

While online commentary has speculated about “winners” and “losers,” Nikki shut that narrative down.

“If you’re the breadwinner, it’s a state calculator. You plug in the numbers, and that’s what it says. Child support is about making sure your child has a good life in both homes.”

She added that she pays for all of Matteo’s expenses, despite public filings suggesting shared responsibility.

“I pay for everything — his activities, food, medical. But that’s because I want to. I want both of his homes to be full of love and support.”

Nikki also said she and Artem are currently in a strong co-parenting phase, with both of them committed to giving Matteo stability.

“We are co-parenting amazingly, and it’s made Matteo’s life so beautiful. I want nothing else but that for him.”

On Prenups and Lessons Learned

One of the biggest personal takeaways for Nikki? The importance of a prenup.

“I used to think a prenup meant someone didn’t love me,” she admitted. “Now, I get it. It doesn’t take away love — it protects your hard work.”

She candidly explained how fighting to protect her savings, 401K, and business earnings during the divorce was both painful and eye-opening.

“You sit in mediation, and someone wants a piece of everything you built. It’s hard. But I put myself in that position, and I’ve learned.”

Brie Garcia added that she had encouraged Nikki to secure a prenup from the start, but understood how her sister was caught up in the fairytale.

“You let it go because you loved him,” Brie said. “But people don’t see where this all actually stemmed from.”

Nikki also addressed online speculation surrounding her character and the prior domestic dispute report involving Artem, asserting that she’s been honest from the beginning.

“I haven’t lied about one thing. I know how to take accountability. I’m not perfect — but I was not the person at fault that day. And I won’t carry that lie.”

Despite the emotional toll, Nikki ended the episode with confidence and resilience.

“I’m glowing because I’ve lived in my truth. I’ve worked hard, and I’ll keep working for Matteo.”

