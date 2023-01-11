NJPW Adds Two Kickoff Matches To Battle In The Valley

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley event is scheduled for February 18th at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California.

Two kickoff matches have been announced for this show by NJPW on social media.

The first kickoff match will see Bobby Fish battle David Finlay.

The second kickoff match will feature JR Kratos going one on one with Alex Coughlin.

Current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Jay White are scheduled to appear at Battle in the Valley in February 18th.

Here is the updated card for NJPW Battle in the Valley: